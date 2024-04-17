Watch Now
Gold Academy Summer Camps looking for kids craving fun, challenging environment

GOLD ACADEMY HOLLAND-35 (1).jpg
Grand Rapids Gold
Posted at 12:00 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 00:00:01-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids 8-14 can sign up now for summer camps with the Grand Rapids Gold!

GOLD ACADEMY - BYRON CENTER-40.jpg

The 2024 Gold Academy schedule promises to challenge and entertain all skill levels.

2024 Gold Academy Schedule
Click on the location to sign up

MSA Fieldhouse
June 24-27, 8 a.m.-noon

Holland Recreation
July 8-11, 8 a.m.-noon

Lakeshore MSA
July 29 - Aug 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Gain skills and friendships through 5-on-5 scrimmages, skills challenges, more— aimed at team and individual improvement.

GOLD ACADEMY - HOLLAND 3.JPG

Awards will be given throughout the week.

Each camper gets a Gold Academy t-shirt, 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Gold 2024-25 season, snacks, and sports drinks.

GOLD ACADEMY - DOWNTOWN 6-29-8 (1).jpg

More questions? Check with Trey Conner, Chief Operating Officer for the Grand Rapids Gold at 616-350-4881 or TConner@NBAGrandRapids.com.

