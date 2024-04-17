Gold Academy Summer Camps looking for kids craving fun, challenging environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids 8-14 can sign up now for summer camps with the Grand Rapids Gold!
The 2024 Gold Academy schedule promises to challenge and entertain all skill levels.
2024 Gold Academy Schedule
Click on the location to sign up
MSA Fieldhouse
June 24-27, 8 a.m.-noon
Holland Recreation
July 8-11, 8 a.m.-noon
Lakeshore MSA
July 29 - Aug 1, 8 a.m.-noon
Gain skills and friendships through 5-on-5 scrimmages, skills challenges, more— aimed at team and individual improvement.
Awards will be given throughout the week.
Each camper gets a Gold Academy t-shirt, 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Gold 2024-25 season, snacks, and sports drinks.
More questions? Check with Trey Conner, Chief Operating Officer for the Grand Rapids Gold at 616-350-4881 or TConner@NBAGrandRapids.com.