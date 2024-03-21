GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you think about kidney disease, who comes to mind?

Probably someone 60 years and older, which would make sense. According to the National Kidney Foundation, "kidney disease can develop at any time, but those over the age of 60 are more likely than not to develop kidney disease."

It's uncommon in kids, but it still exists.

The Centers for Disease control reports about 9,800 children in the U.S. have kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. Even if they go on dialysis, they're 30-times more likely to die than a healthy child.

A transplant is always the end goal, and the best way to save a life — like it did for maybe the most positive 13-year-old in Grand Rapids.

Kidney Month would be incomplete without sharing his story.

'God's Plan': Young kidney transplant recipient stays positive through the pain

Before FOX 17 met with Kaverrion Chaney, his Pediatric Nephrologist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Jason Thomas, told us what to expect.

“He is such a great kid. That family has been put through the wringer since he was born," Thomas said. "He is truly one of the best kids I have taken care of.”

Whatever glowing image we had of Kaverrion in our head somehow still didn't do him justice.

It didn't take long to figure that out either.

One of the first questions we asked Kaverrion was, “What do you think of when you hear the word hospital?

"It makes me happy," he replied.

That was a surprise, considering Kaverrion has every reason to not be happy.

Kaverrion was born prematurely, two-and-a-half months before his due date.

“He was 1 pound 6 ounces," his mom, Passionelle McBride, told us.

As that time, all she could do was wait.

“That was very hard, not knowing if he was going to ever make it home," Passionelle said.

Eight months later, Passionelle's miracle baby beat the odds and made it home.

“He's been fighting ever since," she said. "13 years and counting.”

Like a lot of kids, Kaverrion loves to ride bikes. Although his pedals are a bit harder to push.

He was born with a paralyzed vocal chord, which Passionelle explained "causes his voice to be low and raspy."

His birth troubles also led to a kidney disease diagnosis.

“What did it feel like?" FOX 17 asked Kaverrion.

"I feel, like, a lot of pain,” he said.

Last spring, Kaverrion started receiving dialysis treatments at Helen DeVos.

That meant he had to be at the hospital 3-4 days a week for hours at a time.

That also meant he had to miss out in time in class or hangouts with friends.

“They was at school, I was always in hospital," Kaverrion said.

He did that for two months. Then, in early July came the moment they had been waiting for.

"I got a call at 10 p.m.," Passionelle said. "They told me to have Kaverrion at the hospital at 4 a.m. because they had a kidney for him.”

"When she got the call, I said, 'Where are we going?'” Kaverrion recounted.

They were going to watch his wish come true.

“Transplant day 7/6. Birthday 7/11. He was so excited to be there on his b-day," Passionelle said.

He got to celebrate with all his supporters and his new friend.

“He named his kidney Nacho," Passonelle said.

Dr. Thomas told FOX 17 the transplant significantly extends Kaverrion's lifespan.

So, the wheels on his bike get to keep on turning.

Each day will certainly continue to be a battle, but they said even that battle is a blessing.

“I don't ever think, 'Why?'," Passionelle said. "Look at him. He's so positive, you know. So, yeah, it was God's plan.”

Kids like Kaverrion will likely need to get multiple transplants. Dr. Thomas said each kidney has a limited lifespan of 10-15 years.

Because of that, Dr. Thomas wants to encourage everyone to think about becoming a donor.

"You can change a kid's life and the trajectory of their care," he said.

That care can be quite a challenge, too.

When it comes to dialysis, Dr. Thomas said you cannot just go to an adult center if you're a pediatric patient.

Only three hospitals in the state provide that service: Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, CS Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

“It is a big burden for families," Dr. Thomas said. "We sometimes have families coming from hours away just to receive dialysis and then to head back home the same day. They do that three times a week.”

While they cannot go to an adult center, Dr. Thomas said they will put adult-sized kidneys in children who are 20 pounds and above. As the kid grows, the kidney adjusts.

We're sure Kaverrion's daily dose of happiness doesn't hurt either.

