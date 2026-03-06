GIRLS' WEEKEND! West Michigan Women's Expo back at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Women's Expo is back at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, starting Friday, March 6 and going until Sunday, March 8.

TICKETS

Adults (15+) - $13.00

Children (3-14) - $6.00

Two and Under - FREE

Every year, this event brings thousands of women together for a few days of shopping and community impact.

New to the Expo this year is BLINGO After Dark, which is described as a "high-energy girls' night combining bingo-style gaming, music, and major prizes," according to a press release. $10 from every BLINGO After Dark ticket is benefiting Food Hugs, a nonprofit that gives meals to families in need.

WHAT TO EXPECT:



An alpaca farm appearance bringing countryside charm to downtown Grand Rapids

Maralicious Cakes offering interactive make-and-take cake tacos

Eveland Syrups showcasing hickory syrup as a unique twist on maple

Once Upon A Crown featuring handcrafted purses made from vintage books

The Sassy Olive offering handmade headbands and wraps

Forget Me Not Heroes providing vibrant balloon décor installations

For more information about parking or to purchase tickets, follow this link here.

