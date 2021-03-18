Gilda's Club to hold virtual health discussion for 20th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is continuing to celebrate 20 years of service by inviting the public to join a virtual health discussion scheduled for next week, according to SeyferthPR.

The event, titled “Maintaining Your Health During COVID,” is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. We're told Dr. Nicholas Stephanoff will offer strategies to keep healthy during the pandemic this summer.

SeyferthPR says a Q&A session will be included in the discussion.

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting may do so by emailing info@gildasclubgr.org or by calling 616-453-8300.

