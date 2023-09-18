Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to host Self-Care Day for women with cancer on October 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids has announced that it is collaborating with The Healing Nest of Western Michigan to host a Self-Care Day for women receiving cancer treatment. The event will be held on Friday, October 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Clubhouse (1806 Bridge St. NW).

The event will be free to attend. Registration for the event is required, and can be done by calling The Healing Nest at (248) 762-2883. Registration can also be done by emailing laurel@healingnestwest.com.

The event will have a number of self-care opportunities, including massages, Healing Touch, Reiki, yoga, and meditation.

The Self-Care Day will be offered by The Healing Nest of Western Michigan, which is a group of volunteers with specialized training and certification in alternative therapies. It was founded by Eiki Master and Laurel Williamson.

“Cancer can take a toll on one’s emotional and physical wellbeing,” said Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Program Operations Director Lindsay Jousma. “At Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, we want to be able to provide a multitude of free service opportunities for local cancer patients as possible. By partnering with Laurel and the volunteers at The Healing Nest of Western Michigan for Self-Care Day, we hope to give women living with cancer a special day to care for themselves and their emotional wellbeing.”

“While working with women with cancer throughout the years I can attest to the relaxing, peaceful efforts of slowing down the mental chatter, breathing deeply, and allowing your nervous system to unwind,” said Williamson. “As a volunteer at The Healing Nest of Mid-Michigan, I saw how its healing resources can rejuvenate a person’s mental outlook and wanted to bring those support services to West Michigan. Now, local women living with cancer have a peaceful place where they can visit and receive free services that target their mind, body, and spirit.”

The Self-Care Day will be held on Friday, October 13. More information on the event can be found on The Healing Nest of Western Michigan’s website.

