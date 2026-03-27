Get your toes in the sand: Cottage and Lakefront Show returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer can't get here soon enough, and this weekend you can get the chance to dream of warmer days and places with the return of the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

WHEN:



Friday, March 27 (12 p.m.-8 p.m.)

Saturday, March 28 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sunday, March 29 (11 a.m.– 5 p.m.)

WHERE:



DeVos Place

HIGHLIGHTS:



· Tour a move-in-ready Park Model Cabin on wheels—complete with loft, soft-close cupboards, and stacked washer/dryer.

· Expert advice from top landscapers on decks, pathways, and outdoor designs (bring photos, plans, and measurements).

· Shop local crafts, nature-inspired furniture, live-edge pieces (e.g., Arrowcut Specialties, The Stave & Barrel/Leisure Time Designs), décor, gourmet foods, and Michigan-themed items in the Lakefront Market Area.

· Browse boats, inflatable kayaks, wave runners, pontoons, docks, and beach essentials like foot-washing fountains.

· Indoor beach fun: Watch a master sand sculptor, play in the sand, or relax with toes in the sand while enjoying a beverage.

· Celebrate the 20th anniversary with free cake and ice cream on Friday, March 27, 3–5 p.m.

· Attend free Cottage Conversations seminars on succession planning, group rentals, and lake décor tips.

· Check the “For Sale or Rent” bulletin board or unwind with a puzzle.

TICKETS

Adults - $12

Children (6-14) - $5

5 and under – Free

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