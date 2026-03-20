GET READY TO ROAR: Monster Jam returns to Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Monster Jam is back in downtown Grand Rapids and will be bringing the noise, excitement and family fun all weekend long (March 20-22) at Van Andel Arena.

For the first time in Grand Rapids, Monster Jam will be teaming up with Freestyle Motorcross (FMX) bikes will take to the skies with awe-inspiring stunts.

Friday, March 20, 2026

· Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 21, 2026

· Event Times – 12:00 PM & 6:00 PM

· Pit Party open from 9:30 - 11:00 AM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

Sunday, March 22, 2026

· Event Times – 12:00 PM & 6:00 PM

· Pit Party open from 9:30 - 11:00 AM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

The Monster Jam Pit Party is set for Saturday and Sunday. that's your opportunity to bring the family for pictures with the drivers, trucks and bikes. The family-friendly event is your best way to see the 12,000-pound trucks up close and personal.

For more information about tickets, follow the link here.

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