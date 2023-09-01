Get ready for the 12th Annual Running of the Bulls bar crawl & scavenger hunt!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Run, roll, or crawl— just wear your best costume. It’s time for the Grand Raggidey Roller Derby's 12th Annual Running of the Bulls Bar Crawl!

Saturday, September 9, face off against the team for a special mash-up bingo/scavenger hunt through downtown Grand Rapids— but beware! They'll be out in full force, dressed as bulls, ready to pounce on participants!

The Running of the Bulls officially kicks off at 11 a.m. at Peppino’s Sports Grille. Register ahead of time for discounts plus a Running of the Bulls T-shirt!

Start with a pint at Peppino’s—plus the opening “Blessing of the Bulls” ceremony—then follow the clues and complete challenges along the way as you stop for featured drinks at Stellas Lounge, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, and Hopcat!

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby

It all wraps up back at Peppino’s at 5 p.m. for the after-party including awards for the best individual costume, best group costume, and best bull costume.

Running of the Bulls is a 21+ event. Funds raised will help the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby cover league travel expenses, equipment, and more.