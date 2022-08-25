Get off the beaten path with ArtPrize's interactive map

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is fast approaching and now you can vote for share your favorites with other visitors.

The international art competition and festival launched a new interactive map today.

It promises to be a user-friendly way to make your way around the event, and help lead people to artists exhibiting pieces all over the area, making sure visitors spread farther through ArtPrize's 150 venues than ever before.

“Visitors have a unique opportunity this year to curate their own list of their favorite entries and create a deeper engagement with artists,” said Craig Searer, Executive Director. “Not only will this directly impact hundreds of artists walking away with prize money, but it will also allow visitors to revisit entries they love before, during and after ArtPrize ends."

Through interactions on this map, artists will be categorized by— and in competition for— over 400 daily and weekly monetary prizes.

A user profile isn't needed to view the map, but it is if you'd like to add a piece to the favorites list.

You can create your account here.

ArtPrize 2022 runs Septempber 15th through October 2nd.

A Makers Market will be featured every Friday through ArtPrize near Rosa Parks Circle.