ArtPrize 2022 to be held September 15-October 2 in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2022 will be held in downtown Grand Rapids from September 15-October 2. The event will feature work from more than 750 artists from around the world.

ArtPrize 2022 will feature large-scale, interactive art installations across three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids. The art will be available to view at more than 150 venues.

One of this year’s new additions will be an online interactive map for guests. The map will provide a user-friendly way to find art and venues. Users can also register for a visitor profile, which will allow them to favorite art and artists. The information from the interactive maps will be used to award daily and weekly prize money to artists. The prizes include:



Top 5 favorites in each district: North, South, West

Largest increase in favorites in one day

Most favorited in each category

The artist with the most favorites before ArtPrize starts.

Visitor profiles on the interactive map can be registered online starting on August 23.

The juried awards will be given in the categories of 2D Art, 3D Art, Time Based Art, Installation Art, and Digital Art. There will be a $10,000 first place award and a $2,500 runner up award in each category. This year, there will be an Artist-to-Artist award, which is worth $12,500. The award will allow artists to choose who they believe presented the best work at ArtPrize 2022. A total of $450,000 in prize money will be awarded to artists throughout the event.

“The entries get better with every year, and ArtPrize 2022 is no exception,” said Executive Director Craig Searer. “From the massive 20-foot-tall interactive stage and lit tower called EIRO at Calder Plaza, to the miniature sculptures and paintings you magically find around the next corner or in a window, ArtPrize 2022 will be one of the best yet. It’s a real testament to the dedication artists have to perfecting their craft and pushing the boundaries on what’s possible.”

A schedule for ArtPrize 2022 can be found below:



August 23: Visitor registration opens

September 15: Opening day

September 16: ArtPrize community kickoff event at Calder Plaza

September 21-23: Opening of “Grand Rapids Tech Week and Midwest House”

September 30: Closing celebration with awards at Studio Park

October 2: Last day of ArtPrize 2022

