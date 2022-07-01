Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to receive $3.6M federal grant

DETROIT — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) will receive $3.6 million in federal grant money toward improving its infrastructure.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters made the announcement on Friday, saying the money will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Specifically, the money will fund the building that stores GRR’s equipment for snow removal, according to a representative of Peters.

“Michigan airports play a critical role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations by providing safe, reliable air travel,” says Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this grant, which will help make needed investments and upgrades at Gerald Ford International Airport.”

