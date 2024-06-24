Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to add murals of native West MI plants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) is adding 12 new murals to beautify its space. On Monday, they introduced the artist!

We’re told Dania Grevengoed will compose murals that will welcome guests as they drive to and from the airport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dania and her artistic talent to the Airport,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “As part of our efforts to create a memorable journey for everyone, we hope these murals will be enjoyed by guests and will celebrate the creativity and nature in West Michigan.”

The airport says the murals, titled Growth (but they’ve been here the whole time), will exist as an installation on concrete beams found between 44th Street and John J. Oostema Boulevard. The murals will depict plants native to West Michigan.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

“The opportunity to portray the native plants of the home I love is the project of a lifetime,” says Grevengoed. “I am honored that my work greets everyone entering and leaving Gerald R. Ford International Airport. I hope these plants bring a little beauty and peace to each traveler's journey.”

Visit GRR’s website to learn more about its art program.

