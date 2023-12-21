Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 190,000 travelers this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday season. The airport is expecting to serve more than 190,000 passengers between December 20-January 3.

Anyone who plans on flying this holiday season should plan to arrive at least two hours before your flight to give yourself plenty of time to check-in and go through security. Passengers should also double check to make sure what they’re packing is okay to fly with.

The TSA says it’s expecting a busier travel season this year compared to 2022.

“On average, we are seeing about a 5% increase from our 2019 passenger levels, which was the last record-breaking year for the airport,” said Haley Abbas, marketing communications manager for the Ford Airport. “So, we are seeing the busiest travel levels that we have seen to date. And then compared to 2022, we’re experiencing about a 15% increase in our holiday traffic.”

The airport says that the top destinations they’re seeing this year are warm ones, including Phoenix and multiple locations in Florida.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube