Gerald Ford Airport receives global recognition for guest experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week, Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) received several awards for their quality guest experience.

The awards were given as part of the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, presented by the Airports Council International World.

GRR was recognized as the Best Airport of 2 to 5 Million Passengers in North America and the Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff.

We’re told the airport also took home awards for Easiest Airport Journey, Cleanest Airport and Most Enjoyable Airport.

“We are delighted to once again receive these ASQ awards, acknowledging our efforts to offer a world-class guest experience at the Ford International Airport,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “In 2024, we experienced record growth with more than 4 million passengers served and are beyond grateful to our staff and partners for helping provide an exceptional travel experience throughout our facility.”

GRR is one of only 13 airports to receive awards for all five departure-related categories.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube