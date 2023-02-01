Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year.

The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood.

"Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from Grand Rapids, we need to be here," says President & CEO Steve Downing. "And by locating a satellite plant and creating jobs in a neighborhood near city center, our goal is to strengthen not only Gentex, but also the surrounding community, and we look forward to future opportunities to do so."

We’re told the location was chosen following months of collaboration with Amplify GR.

Gentex says it has worked to address several of West Michigan’s key obstacles to employment in recent years, adding Spanish-speaking assembly lines in 2021. Late last year, they announced plans to add on-site childcare facilities.

The new facility is expected to begin construction at 355 Cottage Grove this spring with a goal to launch operations in late May.

The building will produce parts for in-vehicle garage door openers among other devices, according to Gentex.

Job fairs will be held early in the spring. Visit the company’s website for more information.

