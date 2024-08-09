Gaslight Be Cafe is serving more than just coffee — they're serving surprises

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you like coffee, there's a new cafe in town called Gaslight Be Cafe.

This Grand Rapids cafe, opening in early September, serves a purpose far greater than fresh brew.

What makes this cafe special? They only hire employees with impairments.

Along with quality espresso, they're also in the business of serving up surprises.

Rachel Stadt, the executive director of Gaslight Be Cafe, said, “We’re not just doing coffee here; we’re hiring people — so we don’t tire of doing that."

Twenty-three people were surprised Thursday with a job at Gaslight Be Cafe.

“They walked up to the ‘you’re hired’ sign," Stadt said.

Stadt said that the hiring process opened her eyes to the impact this will have on the community.

“I started to realize that they can all get jobs, but they can’t keep the jobs,” Stadt remarked.

Emily Rowden has autism — she's one of the employees ready to work.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m happy, because I just like serving people,” Emily said.

Emily's mom is thrilled but mostly proud.

“There are challenges, but a lot of the parents, we all work together to find the solution,” Rachael Rowden said.

This job is giving Emily a new purpose.

“She has a reason to get up and help people and be part of the community too," Rachael added.

The interview process lasted two weeks — and it was different for everyone.

First, they interviewed the employee.

“Then we interviewed their parents, on their own, just so we can make sure everything’s lining up, and so we get a good grip on who they are and what they can do and how we can help them get better,” Stadt said.

The coaches hired to help the employees are a crucial part of the cafe, too.

“They’re training, they’re teaching, they’re being patient,” Stadt remarked.

For Rachel Stadt, the opening of Gaslight Be Cafe is just the beginning.

“It’s completely changed my life in how I view people,” she said.

It's about ability — not disability.

“We employ people with intellectual disabilities and the coffee is the widget that gets them in here,” Stadt said.

Once Gaslight Be Cafe is open, their hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Moving forward, the third annual Be Benefit takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 11, which is important for the cafe since they are a nonprofit and completely donor funded.

Tickets are $50. There will be strolling dinner and drinks, music, games, a silent auction of Amazing Themes Baskets and a live auction of unique local experiences.

