GAS YOU CAN'T PASS: Grand Rapids station has low prices as others jump across state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Mobil station at the corner of Leonard and Fuller in Grand Rapids is holding its price at $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, even as prices at other stations in West Michigan climb significantly higher.

At other stations checked Thursday morning, a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.99.

The $3.99 price drew long lines after a viewer tip led to the discovery of the station's below-average price.

"Got to fill up, otherwise I'd just be throwing $20 here and there. Got to seize the opportunity before it's not here anymore, I guess," one driver said.

The manager at the Mobil station said they planned to hold off on raising the price as long as possible, but that it would not stay low for long.

"I was sitting there watching the news, and I saw this flash, I live right there down the street. So I ran up here to top my tank off. I went to Sam's Club a few days ago, but look at what I got to get again. $43, and I just filled up," another driver said.

"It's ridiculous, they are gas guzzling. It's really ridiculous," a third driver said.

For context on how quickly prices have moved, the average price for a gallon of regular in Michigan was $4.26 yesterday, up from $3.87 a week ago and $3.23 a year ago.

Diesel prices have also surged. AAA Michigan lists the current average for diesel in Michigan at $5.38, compared to $3.49 a year ago.

The highest average recorded price for a gallon of regular gas in Michigan was $5.22, set in June of 2022.

For drivers looking to stretch every gallon, AAA offers these fuel-saving tips:

Drive the speed limit.

Avoid extended idling.

Minimize air conditioning use.

Don't leave roof racks or special carriers on your car when they aren't needed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube