Gang member connected to Grand Rapids bar shooting sentenced to decade behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids gang member has been sentenced to almost ten years behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 30-year-old Steven Chavez Phillips-Hall was sentenced to spend 115 months in prison Thursday for felony firearms possession and for taking part in gang-related shootings last summer.

We’re told Phillips-Hall was a known Bemis Street gang member.

The DOJ says the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) recovered a pair of pistols and large magazines while executing a search warrant at Phillips-Hall’s apartment in March 2021 during an assault investigation.

In August 2021, U.S. Marshals arrested Phillips-Hall for concealing a weapon, which had been used during a gang fight outside a Grand Rapids bar days before, according to the DOJ. They say the shooting resulted in injuries among bystanders.

“Phillips-Hall has demonstrated an unconscionable disregard for the value of human life, and this sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We will hold accountable those who use firearms to jeopardize innocent lives. My office is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting the most violent offenders in West Michigan, and this sentence advances that important mission.”

