Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Gang member connected to Grand Rapids bar shooting sentenced to decade behind bars

department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 14:33:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids gang member has been sentenced to almost ten years behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 30-year-old Steven Chavez Phillips-Hall was sentenced to spend 115 months in prison Thursday for felony firearms possession and for taking part in gang-related shootings last summer.

We’re told Phillips-Hall was a known Bemis Street gang member.

The DOJ says the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) recovered a pair of pistols and large magazines while executing a search warrant at Phillips-Hall’s apartment in March 2021 during an assault investigation.

In August 2021, U.S. Marshals arrested Phillips-Hall for concealing a weapon, which had been used during a gang fight outside a Grand Rapids bar days before, according to the DOJ. They say the shooting resulted in injuries among bystanders.

“Phillips-Hall has demonstrated an unconscionable disregard for the value of human life, and this sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We will hold accountable those who use firearms to jeopardize innocent lives. My office is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting the most violent offenders in West Michigan, and this sentence advances that important mission.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News