Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Free Pronto Pups, ice cream provided by Consumers Energy after storm

Corn dogs from Pronto Pups Grand Rapids were distributed free of charge Wednesday thanks to Consumers Energy.
Free food by Consumers Energy
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jun 26, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corn dogs from Pronto Pups Grand Rapids were distributed free of charge Wednesday thanks to Consumers Energy.

Ice cream and soft drinks were also provided at Messiah Baptist Church.

The utility company hosted several events throughout West Michigan during the evening.

Consumers Energy says they are reaching out to community members in the wake of Tuesday morning’s severe storms, which left more than 155,000 people in the dark.

“We understand the frustration and, you know, come down and get some food and we will, you know, work as quickly as we can to get that restored,” says Steve Crider with the company’s Community Engagement department.

The company tells us the majority of people who lost power should have it back before midday Thursday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book