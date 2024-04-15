Free outdoor fitness classes set to return for 9th year in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is returning a series of outdoor fitness classes for the warm months of 2024, and the best part beyond the health benefits is the cost: it's free!

Partnering with Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., the city will host free fitness programs in parks and public spaces starting in mid-May. All classes are free of charge with no registration required.

Here's what will be offered:

Mondays, starting May 13 and running through August 19 (no class May 27 for Memorial Day)



Basic Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.



SoulfulMOTION at MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, starting May 14 and running through August 20

Barre on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.



30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.



Glute Aerobics at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.



Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays, starting May 15 and running through August 21

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.



Pumped Up Strength at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.



African Dance at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 7 to 7:45 p.m.



WERQ at Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays, starting May 16 and running through August 22 (no classes July 4)

Basic Yoga at Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) from noon to 12:45 p.m.



POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.



HIGH Low Fitness at Calder Plaza west end (320 Ottawa Ave. NW) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.



Basic Yoga at MLK Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.



Line Dancing at Roosevelt Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

“Thanks to our partners and instructors, we continue to expand this free series and create community connection by getting active in our parks and public spaces,” said David Marquardt, the City’s Parks and Recreation director. “We’re excited to welcome the return of this nearly decade-long summer tradition.”

Classes are subject to weather. Cancellations will be posted on the city's Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the department’s cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

