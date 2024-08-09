Free Beer & Hot Wings helps raises nearly $130K for Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) provides 10,000 meals each day to schools across West Michigan, and a local radio show helped that number grow.

Free Beer & Hot Wings with 97.9 WGRD hosted a radio-thon benefiting the nonprofit organization. They raised nearly $130,000.

Educators, local chefs and community leaders were invited to share how KFB makes a difference in kids’ lives by ensuring they have enough to eat so they can better focus on schoolwork.

“Oftentimes, kids … receive meals in the morning and during lunchtime, but they may not have access to healthy food when they go home at night,” says KFB CEO Erika Abdo, “and so that's really what our mission seeks to do is to provide that healthy evening meal.”

The fundraiser is over, but you can still support KFB by donating money or volunteering.

Visit KFB's website for more information.

