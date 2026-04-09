Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park reveals 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of the year again! Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park officially reveals its 2026 lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series. It features 34 unique acts between May 27 and September 16.
The full line-up is listed below, and check out this link here for more information about purchasing tickets.
- O.A.R.
May 27: $85 member | $90 public
- The Wallflowers with Early James
June 7 : $53 member | $58 public
- Sierra Ferrell
June 8: $83 member | $88 public
- Five for Fighting + Edwin McCain
June 10: $72member | $77public
- An Evening with Wilco
June 12: $80 member | $85 public
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Tank and the Bangas
June 15: $80 member | $85 public
- An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio featuring Jeff Tansky
June 17: $83 member | $88 public
- Tash Sultana June 19: $78member | $83 public An Evening with Pink Martini All -Stars
June 22: $58 member | $63 public
- Larkin Poe + The Record Company
June 24: $58 member | $63 public
- An Evening with Little Feat – The Last Farewell Tour
June 28: $75member | $80 public
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Nathan Graham
July 1: $55 member | $60 public
- Matteo Bocelli
July 2: $58 member | $63 public
- Ziggy Marley with J Boog
July 10: $95 member | $100 public
- Lucy Dacus with Smidley
July 13: $75member | $80 public
- Trampled by Turtles
July 15: $62 member | $67 public
- Shakey Graves with Cam Neal
July 16: $57 member | $62 public
- Buddy Guy - Buddy Guy 90 Tour
July 20: $90 member | $95 public
- KALEO with Dawes
July 22: $80 member | $85 public
- An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
July 23: $117 member | $122 public
- St. Vincent with Grand Rapids Symphony
July 26: $ 98 member | $103 public
- Houndmouth
July 27: $55 member | $60 public
- Brothers Osborne
July 30: $90 member | $95 public
- Jesse Welles with Steph Strings
Aug . 3: $59 member | $64 public
- Men at Work + Toad the Wet Sprocket with Shonen Knife
Aug. 5: $95 member | $100 public
- An Evening with The Beach Boys
Aug. 6: $83 member | $88 public
- Umphrey’s McGee + moe.
Aug. 12: $77member | $82 public
- Mat Kearney
Aug. 13: $62 member | $67 public
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Aug. 16: $62 member | $67 public
- ZZ Top with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Aug. 26: $105member | $110public
- Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi
Aug. 28: $89 member | $94 public
- Punch Brothers
Sept. 9: $60 member | $65 public
- Indigo Girls
Sept. 14: $73member | $78 public
- Switchfoot
Sept. 16: $67 member | $72 public
Members of Meijer Gardens can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April, 18 through Thursday, April 23. There is a limit of six tickets per show.
Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 24 for any tickets unsold during the Members Presale. There is a limit of six thickets per show for non-members as well.
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