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Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park reveals 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup

Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
Anthony J. Norkus
Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
Posted
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of the year again! Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park officially reveals its 2026 lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series. It features 34 unique acts between May 27 and September 16.

The full line-up is listed below, and check out this link here for more information about purchasing tickets.

  • O.A.R.
    May 27: $85 member | $90 public
  • The Wallflowers with Early James
    June 7 : $53 member | $58 public
  • Sierra Ferrell
    June 8: $83 member | $88 public
  • Five for Fighting + Edwin McCain
    June 10: $72member | $77public
  • An Evening with Wilco
    June 12: $80 member | $85 public
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Tank and the Bangas
    June 15: $80 member | $85 public
  • An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio featuring Jeff Tansky
    June 17: $83 member | $88 public
  • Tash Sultana June 19: $78member | $83 public An Evening with Pink Martini All -Stars
    June 22: $58 member | $63 public
  • Larkin Poe + The Record Company
    June 24: $58 member | $63 public
  • An Evening with Little Feat – The Last Farewell Tour
    June 28: $75member | $80 public
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Nathan Graham
    July 1: $55 member | $60 public
  • Matteo Bocelli
    July 2: $58 member | $63 public
  • Ziggy Marley with J Boog
    July 10: $95 member | $100 public
  • Lucy Dacus with Smidley
    July 13: $75member | $80 public
  • Trampled by Turtles
    July 15: $62 member | $67 public
  • Shakey Graves with Cam Neal
    July 16: $57 member | $62 public
  • Buddy Guy - Buddy Guy 90 Tour
    July 20: $90 member | $95 public
  • KALEO with Dawes
    July 22: $80 member | $85 public
  • An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
    July 23: $117 member | $122 public
  • St. Vincent with Grand Rapids Symphony
    July 26: $ 98 member | $103 public
  • Houndmouth
    July 27: $55 member | $60 public
  • Brothers Osborne
    July 30: $90 member | $95 public
  • Jesse Welles with Steph Strings
    Aug . 3: $59 member | $64 public
  • Men at Work + Toad the Wet Sprocket with Shonen Knife
    Aug. 5: $95 member | $100 public
  • An Evening with The Beach Boys
    Aug. 6: $83 member | $88 public
  • Umphrey’s McGee + moe.
    Aug. 12: $77member | $82 public
  • Mat Kearney
    Aug. 13: $62 member | $67 public
  • Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
    Aug. 16: $62 member | $67 public
  • ZZ Top with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
    Aug. 26: $105member | $110public
  • Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi
    Aug. 28: $89 member | $94 public
  • Punch Brothers
    Sept. 9: $60 member | $65 public
  • Indigo Girls
    Sept. 14: $73member | $78 public
  • Switchfoot
    Sept. 16: $67 member | $72 public

Members of Meijer Gardens can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April, 18 through Thursday, April 23. There is a limit of six tickets per show.

Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 24 for any tickets unsold during the Members Presale. There is a limit of six thickets per show for non-members as well.

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