Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park reveals 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of the year again! Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park officially reveals its 2026 lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series. It features 34 unique acts between May 27 and September 16.

The full line-up is listed below, and check out this link here for more information about purchasing tickets.

O.A.R.

May 27: $85 member | $90 public

May 27: $85 member | $90 public The Wallflowers with Early James

June 7 : $53 member | $58 public

June 7 : $53 member | $58 public Sierra Ferrell

June 8: $83 member | $88 public

June 8: $83 member | $88 public Five for Fighting + Edwin McCain

June 10: $72member | $77public

June 10: $72member | $77public An Evening with Wilco

June 12: $80 member | $85 public

June 12: $80 member | $85 public Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Tank and the Bangas

June 15: $80 member | $85 public

June 15: $80 member | $85 public An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio featuring Jeff Tansky

June 17: $83 member | $88 public

June 17: $83 member | $88 public Tash Sultana June 19: $78member | $83 public An Evening with Pink Martini All -Stars

June 22: $58 member | $63 public

June 22: $58 member | $63 public Larkin Poe + The Record Company

June 24: $58 member | $63 public

June 24: $58 member | $63 public An Evening with Little Feat – The Last Farewell Tour

June 28: $75member | $80 public

June 28: $75member | $80 public St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Nathan Graham

July 1: $55 member | $60 public

July 1: $55 member | $60 public Matteo Bocelli

July 2: $58 member | $63 public

July 2: $58 member | $63 public Ziggy Marley with J Boog

July 10: $95 member | $100 public

July 10: $95 member | $100 public Lucy Dacus with Smidley

July 13: $75member | $80 public

July 13: $75member | $80 public Trampled by Turtles

July 15: $62 member | $67 public

July 15: $62 member | $67 public Shakey Graves with Cam Neal

July 16: $57 member | $62 public

July 16: $57 member | $62 public Buddy Guy - Buddy Guy 90 Tour

July 20: $90 member | $95 public

July 20: $90 member | $95 public KALEO with Dawes

July 22: $80 member | $85 public

July 22: $80 member | $85 public An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

July 23: $117 member | $122 public

July 23: $117 member | $122 public St. Vincent with Grand Rapids Symphony

July 26: $ 98 member | $103 public

July 26: $ 98 member | $103 public Houndmouth

July 27: $55 member | $60 public

July 27: $55 member | $60 public Brothers Osborne

July 30: $90 member | $95 public

July 30: $90 member | $95 public Jesse Welles with Steph Strings

Aug . 3: $59 member | $64 public

Aug . 3: $59 member | $64 public Men at Work + Toad the Wet Sprocket with Shonen Knife

Aug. 5: $95 member | $100 public

Aug. 5: $95 member | $100 public An Evening with The Beach Boys

Aug. 6: $83 member | $88 public

Aug. 6: $83 member | $88 public Umphrey’s McGee + moe.

Aug. 12: $77member | $82 public

Aug. 12: $77member | $82 public Mat Kearney

Aug. 13: $62 member | $67 public

Aug. 13: $62 member | $67 public Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Aug. 16: $62 member | $67 public

Aug. 16: $62 member | $67 public ZZ Top with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Aug. 26: $105member | $110public

Aug. 26: $105member | $110public Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi

Aug. 28: $89 member | $94 public

Aug. 28: $89 member | $94 public Punch Brothers

Sept. 9: $60 member | $65 public

Sept. 9: $60 member | $65 public Indigo Girls

Sept. 14: $73member | $78 public

Sept. 14: $73member | $78 public Switchfoot

Sept. 16: $67 member | $72 public

Members of Meijer Gardens can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April, 18 through Thursday, April 23. There is a limit of six tickets per show.

Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 24 for any tickets unsold during the Members Presale. There is a limit of six thickets per show for non-members as well.

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