Frederik Meijer Gardens launches its most expansive Chihuly exhibition yet this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is launching its most expansive Dale Chihuly exhibition yet, with the show opening this Saturday and running through Nov. 1.

FOX 17 got an early look at the installations ahead of the opening.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Pieces in the Dale Chihuly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

It marks Chihuly's return to the Grand Rapids Township campus for the first time since 2010 and his third major collaboration with Meijer Gardens.

Chihuly's work is featured in over 200 museum collections and other installations worldwide, with significant hubs in Seattle and Las Vegas.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Pieces in the Dale Chihuly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Visitors will be able to see his handblown glass installations at 12 outdoor sites across the 158-acre campus — from gardens to waterways. A special indoor exhibit called "Radiant Forms" offers a more intimate view of his work.

Charles Burke, president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, said the exhibition is a landmark moment for the region.

"We are delighted to welcome you, our friends, to this historic moment, catalytic moment, not just for the gardens, but for all of West Michigan," Burke said.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Pieces in the Dale Chihuly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

"We're just very fortunate and blessed as a community to welcome Dale back in all of his artwork, both indoors and outdoors," Burke said.

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