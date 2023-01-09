Watch Now
Frederik Meijer Gardens celebrates its 14 millionth guest

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:20:10-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly three decades of sharing the wonders of nature and human craft, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park celebrated a milestone on Monday.

President David Hooker presented their 14 millionth customer Barbara Earl with a basket full of Meijer Garden-centric goodies, including books, canteens, and even tickets to their sought-after summer concert series.

Barbara was visiting Monday with her daughter and son.

“I haven’t been here in, I don’t know, 5 years, and my son Joe, from California, decided to come here, and so I said, ‘Well, today would be a good day,’” explained Barbara.

It was a little surprise to honor Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s continued growth several decades on.

“What's really cool about milestones like this, is it's an affirmation of the vision that Fred and Lena Meijer had set out from Meijer Gardens,” said Hooker.

FOX 17 Unfiltered