FOX 17 to air Good Friday and Easter services from Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Continuing a long-standing partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, FOX 17 will air services from the Cathedral of St. Andrew on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Good Friday liturgy is set to air at 3 p.m. and Mass on Easter begins at 10 a.m.

Due to the on-going dispute between FOX 17's owner, the E.W. Scripps Company, and Comcast Xfinity, some viewers in West Michigan may not be able to watch the services through FOX 17's channel on the cable service.

If you have lost FOX 17, you can watch the liturgies on the Diocese of Grand Rapids' website.

Homepage Showcase Lost FOX 17 on Comcast? Here's how to keep watching

If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber, you have other options to tune in FOX 17 and the services.

Free Options:



By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.

On our streaming apps: You can watch our live newscasts and other content, including services from the Diocese, by searching for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other connected TV platforms.

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