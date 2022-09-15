FOX 17 Morning crew explores ArtPrize kick-off morning!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks for joining the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!
Our jobs are too much fun sometimes
Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning
He even got Tessa DiTirro in on the inter-action.
Off the beaten path
This morning we spoke with Randy Finch— resident Ice Guru— about the newly finished Ice Castle, where he runs his ice sculpture business. They decided to be a venue to house ice artists and bring the ArtPrize experience outside of downtown!
Put on Ice
In honor of our visit this morning, the artists in the Ice Castle made us our own frosty FOX 17 sign!
Not to be outdone, Our Candace Monacelli giving us the less-than chilly forecast from Calder Plaza— enjoying the calm before the flood of ArtPrize-goers hit downtown.
More than ice
Within the Ice Castle are several artists that worked with mediums beyond the blocks. One woman's piece — a giant mural of coy fish— represents the flow of the ice sculpture business as they prepare the water for freezing. It's beautiful in regular lighting, but specially designed to change under UV light!