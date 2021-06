GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company has won six awards relating to its marketing strategies toward its products, according to the Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The awards include:

Best Tap Handle Design (x2)

Best Logo Design—Use of Icon

Best Logo Design—Typography

Best Original Video/Series

Best Social Media—Cause-related

See the image viewer above for more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube