Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Founders Brewing Company co-founder stepping down as CEO

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids
Founders
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 17:09:15-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company co-founder and chief executive officer Mike Stevens is stepping down from his role as CEO.

Starting February 1, Stevens will become a board member.

He helped launch Founders back in 1997 and says watching it grow has been the "honor of a lifetime."

In a release, Stevens says he plans to pursue "other personal ambitions" and spend more time with family.

“Building this company from the ground up and watching it grow into a successful business has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” said Founders CEO, Mike Stevens. “To find something I love doing and then create an entire brand and business from it was an incredible experience. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our organization, and to be part of that progress in my new position as a member of the board.”

The company is now searching for a new CEO. While the search is underway, Erik d’Auchamp, the Grand Rapids-based Director of International Business for parent company Mahou, will assume CEO duties.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News