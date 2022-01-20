Founders Brewing Company co-founder stepping down as CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company co-founder and chief executive officer Mike Stevens is stepping down from his role as CEO.

Starting February 1, Stevens will become a board member.

He helped launch Founders back in 1997 and says watching it grow has been the "honor of a lifetime."

In a release, Stevens says he plans to pursue "other personal ambitions" and spend more time with family.

“Building this company from the ground up and watching it grow into a successful business has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” said Founders CEO, Mike Stevens. “To find something I love doing and then create an entire brand and business from it was an incredible experience. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our organization, and to be part of that progress in my new position as a member of the board.”

The company is now searching for a new CEO. While the search is underway, Erik d’Auchamp, the Grand Rapids-based Director of International Business for parent company Mahou, will assume CEO duties.