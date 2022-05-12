Watch
Founders Brewing Co. takes home 9 Crushies at 2022 Craft Beer Marketing Awards

Posted at 4:48 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 16:48:49-04

NEW YORK — Founders Brewing Company took home a total of nine Crushie Awards at the 2022 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS)!

We’re told more than 500 judges from across the world took part in analyzing this year’s entries.

CBMAS has released the following awards given to Founders Brewing Company at its 2022 competition:

  • Best Brand Identity / Unique Logo Design (Gold)
    Bottle Shop Series
  • Best Brand Identity / Beer Release Calendars (Platinum)
    Founders Brand Calendar
  • Best Brand Identity / Use of Icon or Mascot in Logo or Branding (Gold)
    All Day Series (Woody Wagon)
  • Best Brand Identity / Logo Typography (Gold)
    Panther Cub
  • Best Use of Social Media / Overall Content and Aesthetic (Platinum and Global)
  • Best Use of Social Media / Best Use of Video (Gold)
    TikToks
  • Beer Marketing Wild Cards / Most Creative Signage, POS, Brewery Accessories (Gold)
    All Day IPA Snowboard
CBMAS says its fourth season begins this September with judge recruitment and entries scheduled to be accepted starting Sept. 12.

