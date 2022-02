GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. has announced a fresh new look for its line of KBS products.

“KBS is changing its look for 2022 and beyond!” the brewing company wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Founders says the label’s amended design pays tribute to the ingredients and flavors that can be found in all batches of KBS.

The new label is expected to appear on KBS bottles this spring.

