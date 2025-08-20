Founder of Mr. Burger restaurant chain dies at 90

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Mr. Burger, a beloved Grand Rapids-area restaurant chain, has died.

Per his obituary, Peter Christopoulos passed away on Saturday, August 16. He was 90 years old.

The "embodiment of the American dream" emigrated to the United States from Greece in the 1950s with "less than nothing," reads the obituary, and worked at his uncle's restaurant in Grand Rapids to pay off the price of his passage.

In 1967, Christopoulos and his wife, Maria, opened the first Mr. Burger on Lake Michigan Drive.

Over several decades, the restaurant turned into a West Michigan staple, serving burgers, breakfast and handmade pies at eight different locations.

Christopoulos also shared his Greek Orthodox heritage with customers through menu options like gyros and Lenten fish specials.

On the Mr. Burger website, a section on the restaurant's history says its success is a testament to Peter and Maria's "strong work ethic" and "true partnership."

"The Christopoulos' work hard to maintain the personal attention and other virtues of a family run business. They try to visit all the stores as much as possible. The 'family' relationship also extends to their customers and employees, which makes Mr. Burger a pleasant place to enjoy a meal and work," reads the website.



WATCH: Peter and Maria Cristopoulos celebrate Mr. Burger's 50th anniversary on FOX 17

A visitation for Peter Christopoulos will be held on Thursday, August 21 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

