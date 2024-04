ALLENDALE, Mich. — Familiar and beloved diner — Mr. Burger— is now open in Allendale.

The new location is on Lake Michigan Drive near 66th Ave.

According to their website, the first Mr. Burger opened in West Michigan in 1967.

It started as just hot dogs and burgers to serving a full menu.

The new location is open Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.