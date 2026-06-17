Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting elementary school students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who once taught children in a Grand Rapids elementary school is now accused of sexually assaulting several students.

George Marshall was charged Wednesday with ten counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The 57-year-old was a teacher at Hope Academy of West Michigan until an investigation was launched after a student reported the alleged activity this year.

Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to handle the investigation, which the department said took a long time. Initially detectives knew of three victims, including the student who first spoke up to school administrators. However, another four victims came forward with similar allegations, according to police.

Investigators believe there could be even more children who were assaulted by Marshall. Anyone with information about the investigation or other potential victims is encouraged to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

If convicted, Marshall could face up to 15 years in prison. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, pending his next court hearing.

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