Former state Rep. David LaGrand enters GR mayoral race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — David LaGrand announced Tuesday he plans to run for mayor of Grand Rapids.

The former state representative’s campaign says he will focus on homelessness, housing, environmental sustainability, public safety and government transparency.

“I’m excited to announce my campaign for Grand Rapids Mayor,” says LaGrand. “I know Grand Rapids and I love our city. We are facing real challenges right now but we also have real opportunities to make our community better for everyone who lives here.”

LaGrand previously served as board member on the City Commission as well as Grand Rapids Public Schools. He also drafted the state’s Clean Slate law and the reformed Child Protective Services law in the seven years he spent as representative.

“I’ve been an advocate for our city in Lansing and served in Grand Rapids during difficult times,” LaGrand adds. “I’ve been an effective voice for our community, working to make real change for the people who live here. I want to continue doing that work as your Mayor.”

