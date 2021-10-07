Former GRPS student identified as the man who died after getting hit by car during morning commute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has identified a former student as the person hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in southeast Grand Rapids.

According to a letter sent out by GRPS, Mavonty Raynell Ervin Callahan was a former Union High School student. Grand Rapids Police confirmed his name as well.

The district described Callahan as a “sweet, kind student who always had a smile on his face.” Officials added he brightened up people's day and was a joy to be around.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Callahan’s family pay for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

