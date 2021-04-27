Former Grand Rapids Christian HS building turned into affordable apartments and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Renovations have been completed at the former Grand Rapids Christian High School building through a collaboration between several local organizations and partners.

The formerly vacant, 75,000-square-foot building, located at 415 Franklin, now contains 40 affordable apartments, administrative offices for Inner City Christian Federation, ministry and worship space for Madison Church’s Franklin campus and a YMCA child development center, according to a news release Tuesday.

Organizers say the building has become a hub of activity seven days a week, providing a variety of resources to the surrounding community.

Extensive renovations added zero-step accessibility to the first-floor glass-ceiling gathering space, which used to be an open-air courtyard.

Windows were reopened to their original size, and refurbished glass fixtures from the attic were put back to use.

The building is also on track to receive Enterprise Green Communities Certification.

“415 Franklin is within a half-mile of 61% of the affordable rental housing that we steward,” said Ryan VerWys, CEO and President of ICCF. “As we enter our 47th year working in the community, we are blessed to relocate our offices to this important part of the city. We are proud that the redevelopment of this once-vacant property into a beautiful place will add to the vitality of this neighborhood.”