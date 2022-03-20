Former ArtPrize winner donated to Diocese of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winning piece of ArtPrize 2011 is being donated to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Crucifixion was created by Mia Tavonatti and was originally made for Saint Kilian’s Catholic Church in Orange County, CA. Now, the piece is being donated to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

“The piece depicts a central event of our faith – Jesus Christ died to save us. What a beautiful way to remember this gift and sacrifice each day,” said Michael Lown, diocesan chancellor, and chief financial officer. “We are grateful to the leadership of ArtPrize for reaching out to make this donation possible.”

The piece was not installed at Saint Kilian’s due to construction delays leading Tavonatti to enter it in ArtPrize 2011. Crucifixion won the $250,000 Public Vote Grand Prize.

Cathedral Square Center on 360 Division Ave. S. in Grand Rapids will be the new home for the 2011 ArtPrize winner.

“Mia Tavonatti’s Crucifixion is one of our most popular Grand Prize winners ever,” said Rick DeVos, founder of ArtPrize. “We’re thrilled that the diocese will give this great artwork a permanent home for Grand Rapids residents and visitors to enjoy.”

ArtPrize reports Crucifixion will be installed by June 2022.