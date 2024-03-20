Forest Hills Public Schools working to finalize contract with new superintendent pick

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools is one step closer to hiring its next superintendent after the Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to enter contract negotiations with Benjamin Kirby.

“We are thrilled to make an offer to Mr. Kirby for the superintendent position for Forest Hills,” FHPS Board President Dr. Kristen Fauson said. “It was a very tough decision because we had two exceptional candidates, with stellar education backgrounds and leadership experience. As a united board, we felt that Mr. Kirby was a fit with our educational mission, and he clearly is able to articulate a vision for the future, create a culture of collaboration and advance the education expectations in the classroom and beyond.”

Kirby has served as superintendent for Lake Orion Community Schools since 2020.

Prior to that, he served for two years as the assistant superintendent in South Lyon and 11 years as associate superintendent in Ionia.

Kirby also has experience as a principal, assistant principal and teacher.

“Leadership is when competence and character come together, and people see that in me,” Kirby said in one of his interviews. “I value relationships, teamwork and listening to people. Collaborating with students, staff, parents and businesses is important. Forest Hills is a great place with partnerships, with students and staff and we can continue to be greater yet. This position is a perfect combination for me and for my professional career to continue in an outstanding school district. I am excited to lead FHPS and look forward to our future together.”

Forest Hills Public Schools

The board previously hosted a meet-and-greet event for the community, staff and students before Tuesday’s special board meeting where each finalist presented a 90-day plan, including how they would acclimate into the district and review initial focus areas.

Now, a subcommittee of the board will meet with Kirby to finalize a contract.

FHPS intends to have Kirby officially start July 1, 2024.

The search for a new superintendent began in March 2023 when Dan Behm, who served as FHPS superintendent for 17 years, announced his retirement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube