Ford International Airport celebrates record-breaking number of passengers in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is announcing that it has once again surpassed its annual passenger record, with over 4.3 million guests flying through the airport in 2025.

The rise in passengers flying through the airport is a trend carried over from 2024, when the airport surpassed 4 million visitors for the first time.

“We are proud to serve as a launchpad to the world for our community and welcome guests to West Michigan with world class service,” President and CEO Tory Richardson said. “The consistent growth we’ve seen over the past several years shows not only West Michiganders are on the move, but our region is a growing destination."

The Ford International Airport has made several developments to improve the experience for people commuting through the facility. In June, Club GRR opened, offering guests a premium experience with food and beverage services. In 2024, the airport also opened its sensory room, providing a therapeutic setting to help people feel more comfortable.

President Tory Richardson thanked the over 100 team members responsible for the airport's infrastructure and maintenance, saying “Our team and partners are critical in the success we’ve seen. I thank them for their tireless work to create the best experience possible for everyone who flies through the Ford International Airport. I also thank our community – it’s your strong support that has allowed us to continue to grow and exceed our expectations.”

Officials are also highlighting the work of more than 1,300 team members from eight airlines, food providers, maintenance facilities and partners offering air service and amenities to guests.

GRR representatives are highlighting the ongoing developments at the facility, including the ConRAC, which will become Michigan's first consolidated rental car facility. GRR is also working on the Terminal Enhancement Project, adding ticketing space and improved baggage management set for completion in 2027.

To commemorate the achievement, the airport is hosting a variety of festivities throughout the terminal on Wednesday January 28, including an appearance by mascot Jerry the Jet, free swag and more.

