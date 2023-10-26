Ford International Airport announces additional service to Nashville coming in June 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has announced additional service to the Nashville International Airport on Southwest Airlines. The new seasonal service is scheduled to begin in June 2024.

The service will operate on Southwest’s 143-seat Boeing 737-700. It will offer nonstop flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Southwest is the largest domestic airline in the United States. The airline has served the Ford International Airport since 2013.

Chad Kooyer, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Southwest Airlines

“We continue to optimize our schedule and respond to changing travel trends,” said Brook Sorem, vice president network planning at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to providing this service between two strong leisure markets.”

“We are delighted to have Southwest Airlines expand their network with the addition of a seventh destination,” said Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO Tory Richardson. “This service will further connect our business and leisure passengers to a major destination. We are grateful to our partners at Southwest for helping deliver convenient and exceptional travel experiences to our community.”

The additional service from the Ford International Airport to the Nashville International Airport will begin in June 2024.

