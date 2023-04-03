Ford Airport launches online storefront to celebrate 60th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a digital storefront offering limited-edition apparel and accessories.

The print-on-demand items offered through the digital storefront include sweatshirts, t-shirts, long sleeves, blankets, pins and more.

The airport says its 60th-anniversary campaign slogan is “Peace of Mind since 1963.”

Additional apparel and products will be released throughout the year, the airport said.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the Ford International Airport’s online storefront to feature our 60th-anniversary collection," said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. "The community has played a key role in the Airport's success, and this is one of the many ways we plan to commemorate the anniversary year with them.”

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport was established in 1963. In 2022, the airport welcomed more than 3.4 million travelers.

To shop the limited edition anniversary collection, click here.

