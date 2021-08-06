Fmr. Grand Rapids Mayor John Hoult Logie dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Mayor John Hoult Logie has died, according to Memorial Alternatives.

We’re told Hoult passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4 following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in in 1939, the Ann Arbor native won his first election as Grand Rapids mayor in the early 1990s and was re-elected twice, the burial and cremation service writes.

Before that, Hoult served in the U.S. Navy where he met his future wife, Susan Duerr Logie, according to Memorial Alternatives’ obituary.

Douglas Dozeman of Warner released a statement in response to Logie's passing, saying Logie was "a fierce advocate for change."

Dozeman's full statement reads:

"Today, we have lost a giant in our community and our law firm family. John Logie was an attorney and then partner with Warner Norcross + Judd for nearly four decades. He served three terms as mayor of Grand Rapids, a city he loved and was honored to represent. John will be remembered as a fierce advocate for change, a respected community leader and a beloved member of our Warner family. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Susan, their children and grandchildren."

Current Mayor Rosalynn Bliss tweeted saying Logie was dependable and was a major influence on the city of Grand Rapids.

A sad day in our community as we say goodbye to Mayor John Logie. He was an exceptional leader who shaped our city in a multitude of ways. He was a friend and mentor, who I could always count on for wise counsel and advice. He will be missed by many. https://t.co/wKzrizQrLO — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) August 6, 2021

Former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell says Logie was among the smartest people he's known and that they shared a unified vision for the future of Grand Rapids.

Read Heartwell's full statement here:

"John Logie and I came on the Grand Rapids City commission together, he as mayor, me as Third Ward city commissioner in 1993. Frankly, John is one of the brightest people I've ever known. And he was a mentor for me, especially on process, meeting leadership.



"I think John and I share a very similar vision for the city of Grand Rapids as a progressive community. He had 12 years, I had 12 years; there's 24 years of a very similar vision to people working to carry that vision out.



"John left a tremendous legacy for the city, and he'll be missed greatly."

