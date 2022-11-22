Flying for Thanksgiving? Here's what you should know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) expects 75,000 people to pass through the terminal ahead of Thursday. Passengers are advised to show up at least two hours before their flights are scheduled to take off.

FOX 17 spoke with federal officials at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on what you should do before you take to the skies.

“We'd like people to know that they can help by coming prepared, start with an empty bag and make sure they have no prohibited items in their bag,” says Michigan’s Deputy Federal Security Director Bill Byrne.

He says it’s imported to double-check and make sure no luggage contains restricted items. Some people forget they are there, and when TSA agents find those items, it slows everything down.

“Every day, we confiscate pocketknives and a variety of prohibited items that can't go,” says Byrne. “So if they just take a little extra time, make sure their bags are free of those items.”

On the subject of food, Byrne says you can fly with just about any food item. However, he says runny foods like gravy, or anything with a gel-like consistency like jam, should be checked.

We’re told it also helps to arrive at the airport early. Byrne adds there will likely be large crowds of people traveling home Saturday through Monday, so plan accordingly.

GRR tells us Monday is expected to be the busiest return date.

Lastly, signing up for TSA PreCheck can get you through security faster.

“We've just recently lowered the cost of TSA PreCheck to get expedited screening,” says Byrne. “So the fee now is $78 for five years, and renewals are now $70 for five years.”

