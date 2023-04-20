Flight students get call from International Space Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's not every day you get to talk to an astronaut.

On Thursday, students at the West Michigan Academy for Aviation had a long-distance conversation with Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently traveling on the International Space Station.

Local students get call from International Space Station

Students called the station using HAM radio, also known as amateur radio, and made direct contact with the International Space Station as it approached the horizon of Grand Rapids.

"It's just a really cool opportunity for students to use a relatively low-tech piece of equipment, an amateur radio, to talk to an object, or someone in an object, that's moving like 17,000 miles per hour," said Bryan Forney, a teacher who helped to spearhead the call.

FOX 17/Powers West Michigan Aviation Academy students made direct contact with the International Space Station on Thursday, April 20.

Students gathered in the academy's gymnasium and waited for the exact moment when contact was possible and they could send their questions up into space.

They had about ten minutes to talk to astronaut Al Neyadi.

"Terrifying. Exciting. Very cool," said Kiera Amis, a sophomore. "I was a little nervous to ask my question."

One student asked how the lack of sunlight and gravity affects plant growth on the space station— turns out, it is possible to grow tomatoes in space.

"We do use a special habitat that simulate different degrees of light, and we use ventilation and humidity according to a specific plant species," said Al Neyadi. "We managed to grow tomatoes and we grow actually red peppers, and so on. So it's in a test mode now and hopefully in the future."

FOX 17/Powers Students at the West Michigan Aviation Academy meet in the gym for a radio call to the International Space Station

Another student asked Al Neyadi about the personality traits or leadership qualities aspiring astronauts need in order to succeed in space programs.

"I think patience is the most attribute or, let's say, merit that anybody can have," he said over the radio. "So patience will get you through your examination throughout your preparation and will definitely make you persistent in seeking knowledge."

He also encouraged students to keep studying science and technology.

"I do argue, or urge, you guys to seek STEM education, that is, science technology and engineering, mathematics and with patience, you will definitely reach your goal. Over."

FOX 17/Powers Students used amateur radios to communicate with an astronaut in the International Space Station

"Who else can say they talked to an astronaut in high school? So I thought it was fun," Amis said.

While a call to the International Space Station makes for an exciting rally, Formey says he hopes it becomes more than a stand-out high school memory.

"Particularly for a school like ours, it really motivates a lot of our kids to really think about how their chosen career paths can lead to a career with NASA or a career as an astronaut," said Formey.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube