First gluten-free brewery coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery and facility is coming soon, helping bring those who love beer but can’t enjoy it back into the fold.

Brewery Nyx founder Jessica Stricklen found an abundance of gluten-free options when she visited Portland, Oregon, inspiring her to bring these options with her when she returned to Michigan, a news release said Wednesday.

“Moving back to Grand Rapids, I was frustrated with the continued lack of gluten-free beer options,” she said. “This is Beer City, USA, and this won’t do.”

Stricklen says she’s confident Nyx can go toe-to-toe with any “regular” brewery.

The difference is in the grain.

Brewery Nyx uses premium millet, rice and other grist to build a foundation for their beer.

No sorghum or artificial additives are used.

Stricklen has also brought on Sebastian Henao Van Bommel, former brewer at Thornapple Brewing, as a partner and head brewer at Nyx.

He’s invented new techniques regarding extracting flavor from raw materials.

Together, Stricklen and Kenao Van Bommel hope to foster a community with those who may have felt excluded from the beer world.