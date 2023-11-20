First feedback opportunity for GRPS plan that may include closing schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday is the first of a dozen opportunities for the community to provide feedback on the next phase of the "Reimagine GRPS with Us!" plan.

Last week leaders with Grand Rapids Public Schools revealed they are recommending the district close 10 schools, along with other changes, amid declines in enrollment.

The district says the move could save them $63 million in outstanding maintenance costs and repairs, and $2.3 million annually in routine maintenance.

There are several opportunities for the community to give feedback on the plan:



Nov. 20, Board Meeting at Franklin Campus Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27, All-virtual scholar & community feedback session, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom

Nov. 28, Northeast side feedback session, City High Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 4, Board Meeting at Franklin Campus Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, Southeast side feedback session, Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 6, Southwest side feedback session, Burton Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish led meeting available)

Dec 7, Northwest side feedback session, Union High School gym at 6:30 p.m.

"We are expecting a robust and dynamic conversation," Leon Hendrix, GRPS Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs told FOX 17, "We know that our schools are beloved in our community. We've invested time and energy in having our schools become, really, community centers and places our scholars feel welcome and our families love."