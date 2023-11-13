GRPS recommends closing 10 schools, click to find out which ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools leaders are recommending the district close 10 schools and make other changes amid declines in enrollment.

They made the announcement during a special board of education work session on Monday.

“This recommendation is a bold step toward realizing our vision of a world-class district,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent, in a statement. “By consolidating schools, fostering equity, and strategically reorganizing our emotional landscape, we are ensuring that every scholar’s academic, social, emotional, and physical needs are prioritized.”

Under the proposal, the following schools would close:



Aberdeen Academy: PreK-5 scholars will relocate to Kent Hills Elementary or a newly renovated neighborhood school at the site currently being used by North Park Montessori. Students in grades 6-8 will move to the new middle school program at Innovation Central.

Brookside Elementary: Students will relocate to a newly renovated space at the site the currently houses Alger Middle School.

East Leonard Elementary: Students will relocate to Kent Hills Elementary or Coit Creative Arts Academy

Grand Rapids Montessori Academy (Fountain): Students will relocate to a newly renovated space at the site that is currently being used by Riverside Middle School

North Park ECC at Wellerwood: Students will relocate to a newly renovated space at the site that is currently being used by Riverside Middle School

Palmer Elementary: Students will relocate to Kent Hills Elementary or a newly renovated neighborhood school located at the site currently being used by North Park Montessori.

Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy: Students will relocate to a newly renovated campus at Ken-O-Sha Park.

Southeast Career Pathways (Jefferson): Students will relocate to the former Sigsbee School after renovations are completed.

Stocking Elementary: Students will relocate to Harrison Park Academy or Sibley Elementary

Westwood Middle School: Students will relocate to a new middle school program at Union.

The closures would begin next school year and continue through 2029.

According to the district, it is projected to save them $63 million in outstanding maintenance costs and repairs and $2.3 million annually in routine maintenance. GRPS’ building utilization rate would increase from 51 percent to 73 percent.

The money saved through the closures and the district’s recently passed bond proposal allows the district to fund renovations at its other schools.

Additionally, GRPS would combine its middle and high schools. Students at Alger, Westwood, and Riverside Middle Schools would attend Ottawa, Union, and Innovation Central High Schools respectively.

The proposal also suggests increasing theme offerings on the southeast side, including a new environmental science program at Ken-O-Sha that would join with Sherwood’s International Baccalaureate Global Studies at newly renovated school.

Lastly, the Grand Rapids Montessori and North Park Montessori programs would move under one roof while Ridgemoor Montessori would expand to offer closer opportunities to families who live in southern Grand Rapids.

The district’s board of education would need to approve the closures and other changes.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for November 20 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Campus Auditorium. Other sessions will be held through December. A tentative vote on it is scheduled for December 18.

For a more detailed timeline of the proposed changes, read below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube