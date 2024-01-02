Firefighters and ambulances respond to fire at Web Bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Web Bar in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Ambulances were also at the scene.

According to Capt. William Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department, the fire started in an apartment above the bar at about 4:29 p.m.

The people living in the apartment were able to escape. Their pets were uninjured in the fire.

The patrons at the bar were also able to make it out.

A firefighter at the scene suffered minor burns, and is being treated at a hospital.

Most of the damage from the fire appears to be to the building's roof.

The fire at the Web Bar is now out. The fire department is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

*** This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will share more details as they become available. ***

