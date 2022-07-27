Preparing for the Grand Rapids Firefighter Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being a firefighter is no easy task. It takes a lot of work to stay in shape and sharp, like training on obstacle courses.

This weekend firefighters from all over the United States will converge on Calder Plaza to compete on the most globally recognized challenge course in the fire service.

In the Firefighter Challenge, firefighters in full bunker gear and civilian athletes will compete in their divisions. There will also be family-friendly activities, as well as a Kid’s Challenge Course.

Elliot Grandia stopped by the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Training Center to get a sneak peek at what participants can expect.

The hours of the event can be found below:

Friday, July 29: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

More information on the event can be found on the City of Grand Rapids website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube