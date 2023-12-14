Firefighter among 3 hurt in SE Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a fire in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Howard Street and College Avenue at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

We’re told firefighters were informed that someone in a wheelchair was still inside the residence when they arrived. That person was rescued while others began putting out the fire.

GRFD says the rescued occupant explained another person was inside the back section of the building. Firefighters went searching for the second occupant when a burst of flames filled the room, dealing second-degree burns to one of them. He was able to leave the area. The second occupant was found.

The firefighter is being treated for his burns, according to GRFD. The first occupant was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and the second occupant was taken to the emergency room for an unknown injury.

Fire crews say the fire was extinguished but what caused it is under investigation.

